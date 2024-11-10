Miyamoto: "I am absolutely not a genius"

HQ

The world's most renowned game producer doesn't consider himself anything special but rather quite ordinary. This is despite all his successes and contributions to the industry, especially as one of the cornerstones that led to Nintendo's incredible achievements. No, according to Miyamoto himself, he's just an "average Joe" and certainly not a genius. This was the response he gave during a Q&A following one of Nintendo's recent quarterly reports.

"You referred to me as a 'genius,' but I consider myself quite ordinary."

Miyamoto also shared that he often encourages employees to find their own path to success rather than just trying to create upgraded versions of previous games. This is a principle he has followed himself, and one reason we haven't seen a new F-Zero in many years.

What do you think of Miyamoto—is he a genius or just an "ordinary guy"?