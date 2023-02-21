Miyamoto doesn't like people comparing him to Steven Spielberg

HQ

To mark the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios' Hollywood location, Nintendo legend and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto has recently had a chat with GameSpot, where he talked about the park, and also his legacy in the games industry.

When asked about the comparisons that people make to his influence in the games space and that of Steven Spielberg's impact on the movie industry, Miyamoto expressed his honour but dislike for the comparison.

"I've also been called the Spielberg of the game world, but I actually don't like that. I'm Miyamoto. Miyamoto is Miyamoto and Nintendo is Nintendo. However, I do feel very honoured to be compared with Disney."

I think we can all agree that both individuals are legends in their own rights, and should be celebrated for what they have brought to the entertainment industry.