Miyamoto believes he knows what Nintendo will look like without him

Shigeru Miyamoto is one of the most influential figures in gaming history. Without him, we are unlikely to have Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, Star Fox, and Pikmin. Despite his years of service, Miyamoto is still eager to work.

But, there will be a day when he hangs up his red hat for good. To some, this may seem like a day that'll shake Nintendo to its core, but to Miyamoto himself, things might not change so much at the company.

"I really feel like it's not going to change," Miyamoto said to NPR. "It's probably going to be the same. There's, you know, people on the executive team, creators within the company and also people who create Mario, they all have this sense of what it means to be Nintendo."

"Even when there's new ideas that come up," he continued. "There's always the fact that it's a new idea, but also the fact that, is it a new idea that really has the essence of Nintendo or not?"

Miyamoto is still currently involved in a wealth of Nintendo projects, including The Super Mario Bros. Movie which releases in just over a month's time. The thought of Miyamoto not being involved in anything Nintendo seems so strange, but it's likely to become a reality at some point.