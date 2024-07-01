Miyagi-Do goes worldwide in Cobra Kai's sixth season trailer

HQ

It's almost time to experience the start of the last chapter of the Cobra Kai story, as the first part of the final season debuts as soon as July 18. With that premiere getting ever closer, Netflix has now published the official trailer for this upcoming batch of episodes to prepare and tease what's to come.

On top of the usual teenage rivalries that still plague Miguel and Robbie, and Sam and Tory, and frequent clashes between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, we also get to see the team preparing and training harder than ever ahead of their appearance in the Sekai Taikai world championships of karate. This includes Johnny utilising some hardcore techniques that Rocky Balboa would be proud of and Daniel uncovering some secrets left to him by his former sensei and mentor Mr. Miyagi.

The first part of Season 6 will debut on July 18 and you can see the trailer below.