Mixtape's soundtrack to feature some of your favourite indie and rock bands

When developer Beethoven & Dinosaur revealed and showed off Mixtape to the world at the Xbox Games Showcase last year, it caught the attention of many (including myself) as one of that showcase's better offerings. We've now waited a year and the game has yet to launch, although that's not exactly out of the ordinary as the developer did promise a 2025 arrival originally.

Now, today, as part of Day of the Devs, a fresh look at the game has been presented, and in this extended glimpse we also have been told about many of the featured bands and artists that are making up the game's soundtrack. In full, the list of musicians and groups include:



Joy Division



Devo



The Smashing Pumpkins



Portishead



Roxy Music



Silverchair



Lush



The Cure



Siouxsie and the Banshees



Stan Bush



The Jesus and Mary Chain



Iggy Pop



That's already a pretty stacked line-up, but the developer does sign off by also noting that there are "many more" to add to this. As for when Mixtape will launch, at the moment, all we know is that the 2025 date should still be sticking, with launch planned for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Game Pass on day one. Take a look at a bunch of new images below.