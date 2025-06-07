English
Mixtape's soundtrack to feature some of your favourite indie and rock bands

Beethoven & Dinosaur shares a list of many of the featured artists during Day of the Devs.

When developer Beethoven & Dinosaur revealed and showed off Mixtape to the world at the Xbox Games Showcase last year, it caught the attention of many (including myself) as one of that showcase's better offerings. We've now waited a year and the game has yet to launch, although that's not exactly out of the ordinary as the developer did promise a 2025 arrival originally.

Now, today, as part of Day of the Devs, a fresh look at the game has been presented, and in this extended glimpse we also have been told about many of the featured bands and artists that are making up the game's soundtrack. In full, the list of musicians and groups include:


  • Joy Division

  • Devo

  • The Smashing Pumpkins

  • Portishead

  • Roxy Music

  • Silverchair

  • Lush

  • The Cure

  • Siouxsie and the Banshees

  • Stan Bush

  • The Jesus and Mary Chain

  • Iggy Pop

That's already a pretty stacked line-up, but the developer does sign off by also noting that there are "many more" to add to this. As for when Mixtape will launch, at the moment, all we know is that the 2025 date should still be sticking, with launch planned for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Game Pass on day one. Take a look at a bunch of new images below.

