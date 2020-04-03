LIVE

logo hd live | Resident Evil 3
Mixer partners set to receive $100 each from Microsoft

Verified partners with streaming platform Mixer are set to receive $100 each from Microsoft to take some stress off during the current worldwide financial turmoil.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) is most definitely taking a toll on the financial situations of many worldwide and while some companies hurry to let staff go, Microsoft streaming platform Mixer is doing quite the opposite. To lessen the financial load on its partners' shoulders, Mixer is set to give each verified partner on the platform $100 to help during these difficult times.

While it doesn't completely negate streamers worries regarding an uncertain month ahead, it certainly helps (especially the smaller creators on the site). Mixer partners can now find some extra cash in the bank, which in itself is worth celebrating the platform for.

