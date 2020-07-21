Mixer app removed from Xbox dashboard

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft's streaming service Mixer (formerly Beam) was planned to become a true Twitch competitor and seemed to be moving in the right direction after major streamers moved from Twitch to the Microsoft platform, such as Shroud, Ninja and KingGothalion. Behind the scenes, however, the streaming service's life was fading, ending with the surprise announcement regarding Mixer's shut-down in July of this year.

That date, as of writing, is tomorrow, and ahead of the streaming platform taking its final breath and merging its viewer and streamer base (those who haven't already moved to Twitch, that is) with Facebook Gaming, the Mixer app has been removed from the Xbox dashboard, as reported on by Microsoft Central. It's official, Mixer is no more.

Were you a Mixer viewer of content creator?