Mitch returns to Cloud9's Valorant team

Cloud9 has decided to make a few changes to its Valorant team. The North American organisation is using the ongoing offseason to adjust its roster a tad, and this includes parting ways with a member and plugging the gap with a returning individual.

The player who is leaving the team is Daniel "Rossy" Abedrabbo, who after a few months with C9, is set to explore options elsewhere around the competitive scene. To fill the void, Mitch "mitch" Semago is returning to C9 after a stint away and competing for Oxygen Esports from 2022. Mitch will be stepping in and handling in-game leader responsibilities for the roster.

Speaking about the signing, C9 adds: "From experience teaming with mitch in prior seasons and recently as a stand-in at the Red Bull Home Ground NA Qualifier, the team believes that his leadership style and chemistry aligns with the team and our long-term performance."

