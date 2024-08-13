Misty voice actor from the Pokémon animated series Rachael Lillis has passed away

HQ

There are few characters we remember with more nostalgia than Misty from Pokemon, and a large part of that is thanks to her American voice actor Rachael Lillis. Lillis also starred as Jessie and Jigglypuff in the anime.

Lillis' death was announced on social media via the account of Veronica Taylor, the actress who played Ash Ketchum. Lillis passed away after a battle with breast cancer, and tributes from fans have been pouring in online.

Rachael Lillis first made her Pokémon debut in 1997, and starred in more than 400 episodes between then and 2015, and starred as Jigglypuff in the 2019 Pokémon movie Detective Pikachu.

