Mistfall Hunter set to launch in July, PS5 version confirmed

Look out, ARC Raiders, as this summer could bring about some extraction-based competition in the form of Mistfall Hunter. The PvPvE dark fantasy RPG has set up its roadmap for launch, with some huge content drops along the way.

After releasing its newest class, the Withered Knight, back in late 2025, developer Bellring Games announced that this was just the first of many big changes coming to Mistfall Hunters. An overhaul of the core combat is set to arrive, alongside other balance changes to solo and team play, the in-game classes, and more. This has pushed launch plans back a bit, but Mistfall Hunters still arrives in 2026.

More specifically, the game will launch in July, with a big beta test planned for the Steam Next Fest on the 15th of June. Moreover, as fans had requested, a PS5 version has been confirmed and will launch alongside the Xbox Series X/S and PC versions in July. A smaller scale test is planned for this April, which will be invite-only.