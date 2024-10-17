Mistfall Hunter has the aesthetics of a Souls with extraction mechanics

It seems Microsoft has been making some new friends lately, and one of them has been Bellring Games. They might not ring a bell right now, but they're releasing Mistfall Hunter on PC and Xbox Series in 2025, and then you'll definitely want to know more about them.

Mistfall Hunter was unveiled at the Xbox Partner Preview event as a soulslike game that incorporates extraction game systems. We're not quite sure how this mix works yet, but we've already seen from the teaser trailer that they have Elden Ring and FromSoftware to thank for a lot of the artwork. On the other hand, the title will allow you to choose between different types of warriors and mages to explore a new world of dark, gothic fantasy.

Mistfall Hunter is currently in Closed Beta, and will arrive in 2025. Check out the trailer below.