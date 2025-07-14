Mister Fantastic seems to love the new Superman

HQ

It is now evident that Superman has achieved a real blockbuster launch and it seems to have charmed both critics and moviegoers, and Rottent Tomatoes reveals it currently stands at 82% positive reviews from the media and a full 93% from moviegoers - and we were also satisfied.

Another one who seems happy is Pedro Pascal. He's about to appear in Fantastic Four, another superhero movie opening this month, and via Instagram he's posted several Reels tributes (which are timed and may be gone by the time you read this) to Superman. And it seems he's completely uninterested in any beef between DC and Marvel fans, instead sharing the image below (created by JustRalphy) of a Superman and Mister Fantastic looking at a mashup of their respective logos, complete with the hashtag #SuperFantastic.

Superman is in theaters now in full swing, while Fantastic Four opens on July 25.