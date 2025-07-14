English
Superman

Mister Fantastic seems to love the new Superman

Pedro Pascal plays Reed Richards in the upcoming Marvel movie Fantastic Four, but has no animosity against his competitor.

HQ

It is now evident that Superman has achieved a real blockbuster launch and it seems to have charmed both critics and moviegoers, and Rottent Tomatoes reveals it currently stands at 82% positive reviews from the media and a full 93% from moviegoers - and we were also satisfied.

Another one who seems happy is Pedro Pascal. He's about to appear in Fantastic Four, another superhero movie opening this month, and via Instagram he's posted several Reels tributes (which are timed and may be gone by the time you read this) to Superman. And it seems he's completely uninterested in any beef between DC and Marvel fans, instead sharing the image below (created by JustRalphy) of a Superman and Mister Fantastic looking at a mashup of their respective logos, complete with the hashtag #SuperFantastic.

Superman is in theaters now in full swing, while Fantastic Four opens on July 25.

Superman
Image created by JustRalphy on Instagram. // Instagram

Related texts

0
SupermanScore

Superman
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by André Lamartine

James Gunn is aiming for a more optimistic Superman after the dark Zack Snyder era, and we find out whether that's enough to kick off the DC Universe.



