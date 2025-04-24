Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will be the longest film in the series yet

HQ

It looks like you will really be getting plenty of bang for your buck when you snag a ticket to Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning when the film opens in theatres on May 23. Not only has an immense amount of money been pumped into the project, seeing its production budget supposedly balloon to well over $400 million, it will also be a very long film.

This has been confirmed by ComicBook.com, who states that Paramount has told them that the film will last for a mega 2 hours and 49 minutes. This is enough to make it the longest Mission: Impossible film to date too, as it will outlast Dead Reckoning and its 2 hours and 43 minute duration.

Recently, another trailer for The Final Reckoning made its debut. If you haven't seen the action-packed snippet which presents just over two minutes worth of action (we now know this is barely a breath of the wider film), you can head over here to find it.