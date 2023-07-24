Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One suffers major box office blow

HQ

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has recently seen a 65% drop at the US box office in its second weekend, earning $19.5 million.

In total, the movie has still earned a more than respectable $370 million, but it has almost certainly suffered due to being released a week before Barbie and Oppenheimer, which were set to be the biggest events of the year in theatres.

As we've already reported, those movies shattered box office expectations, leaving Tom Cruise's latest daring action flick in the dust. There is the chance for a rebound after the hype of Barbenheimer's opening weekend dies down, but we're not sure about the likelihood of that.

Have you seen Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One? Check out our review here.