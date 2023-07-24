Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One suffers major box office blow

In just its second weekend it has seen a massive drop in box office revenue.

HQ

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has recently seen a 65% drop at the US box office in its second weekend, earning $19.5 million.

In total, the movie has still earned a more than respectable $370 million, but it has almost certainly suffered due to being released a week before Barbie and Oppenheimer, which were set to be the biggest events of the year in theatres.

As we've already reported, those movies shattered box office expectations, leaving Tom Cruise's latest daring action flick in the dust. There is the chance for a rebound after the hype of Barbenheimer's opening weekend dies down, but we're not sure about the likelihood of that.

Have you seen Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One? Check out our review here.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

