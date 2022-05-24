Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One gets a trailer 13 months ahead of its release

HQ

Tom Cruise may be 59 years old, but that doesn't stop the action movie star from performing a lot of his own stunts. In this particular instance we're not talking about Top Gun: Maverick either, but rather Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One, which will see Cruise once again portraying Ethan Hunt on the big screen.

That's right, despite the fact that this next instalment into the series opens in July 2023, so in 13 months time, we have a teaser trailer for the movie, and it shows the sorts of antics and devastating events that the Impossible Mission Force (the IMF) will be looking to foil. And of course, that means seeing Cruise crash trains, ride into sandstorms, and throw himself off mountains, all in the name of justice.

You can catch the trailer for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One below, and look to watch it in cinemas next July.