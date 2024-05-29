Mission: Impossible 8 delayed after mishap with £23 million submarine

HQ

It seems that we will have to wait a little longer before we see the next Mission: Impossible. The second of the two connected films that started with Deck Reckoning was in full production, but has suffered a costly mishap involving a stunt scene with a submarine worth £23 million.

According to The Mirror, which reported the mishap, production is temporarily halted and the money is ticking away every day until the error is fixed, which is apparently linked to a gimbal that couldn't handle the weight and simply threw in the towel and refused to co-operate.

Exactly how much the production is now delayed is unclear but Paramount is said to be anything but happy about what has happened.

What did you think of the latest Mission: Impossible and are you looking forward to the next instalment?