Missed April's Inside Xbox? We've got all the highlights here

Last night Microsoft hosted another Inside Xbox broadcast, the platform holder's semi-regular streaming event where they show off the latest trailers for PC and Xbox, as well as prime us for the next round of Game Pass releases.

April's Inside Xbox was no different, with a number of announcements and trailers on show. There were some interesting games discussed, so if you'd like the highlights without having to watch the whole thing back or pick through the news feed, the extended highlights prepared by GRTV below should tell you everything you need to know and in less than ten minutes. Check it out.