Mirria is an atmospheric puzzle game set in a world that blends dream and reality

The Day of the Devs showcase has been chock-full of amazing indie game announcements and reveals, and on this front, developer Carl Burton (who previously made Islands: Non-Places) appeared to show off his next puzzler.

Known as Mirria, this is a casual puzzle experience where players are tasked with using inspection and memory to overcome the challenges that are put in their way. It's all set in a strange world that blends reality and dream, and the idea is to solve puzzles to uncover anomalies that span mirrored worlds.

Set to be published by Mografi Games, Mirria will be coming to PC sometime in 2026 and may also get an eventual console launch, even if this has yet to be confirmed. What we do know is that the single-player game will be affordable at around $15-$20, with a playtime stretching between five and seven hours.

For more about Mirria, check out the announcement trailer for the game below.