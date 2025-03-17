Mirra Andreeva is the rising star in tennis: second Masters 1,000 of the year at only 17

HQ

Aryna Sabalenka will maintain her top spot at the WTA Tour ranking, but it's certain that a new four is rising in women's tennis, threatening even the most experienced players. On Sunday, Sabalenka was denied of what would have been a first Indian Wells victory by a teen sensation: Mirra Andreeva, at just 17, has entered the top 10 for the first time (sixth) after defeating the veteran Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the Indian Wells.

Coming from a set down, the Russian teenager won her 12th consecutive match, which include another WTA 1000 title, the Dubai Championships last month. To do so, Andreeva had to defeat not only Sabalenka, but also World No. 2 Iga Swiatek and winner last year. Andreeva already has three career titles, two of them Masters 1,000 -and she is only 17m the youngest to win the California title since Martina Hingis in 1998 and Serena Williams in 1999-.

Time will tell how far Andreeva will reach: with 19 victories, she is also leading the season in wins. Next up is the Miami Open, another Masters 1,000, starting this Tuesday...