Mirra Andreeva admits she had a crush on her mixed doubles partner Andrey Rublev

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Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev are one of the last four couples to reach the semi-finals of the Mixed Doubles at the US Open. At 19, Andreeva is one of the bigger prospects in women's tennis, having won Wimbledon this year, currently as the World No. 5.

Andreeva teamed up with her Russian compatriot, Andrey Rublev (28 years old, current World No. 24 and winner of 18 ATP titles) and after winning Diana Shnaider and Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, Andreeva confessed she had a crush on his partner.

"I never said anything, and I never said anything to him either. But I had a little crush on him before", Andreeva said laughing. "So it's a dream come true to play with my favorite player. I was so happy that we could play together, win together, and create lots of great memories together."

Andreeva and Rublev surprised by defeating the defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori in a thrillingh match that ended 1-4, 4-1, and was decided in the tie-break, 11-9. Tonight Wednesday, they will face the Czechs Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik in semi-final, and could bace Elina Svitolina and Gaël Monfils or Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli in the final, also tonight.