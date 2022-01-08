Mirlo: Above the Sun and how students show promise to become devs

Besides the Titanium Awards, every year at Fun & Serious the most innovative indie game is recognised next to the best indie project created in the Basque Country, the festival's homeland. And in the latest edition the former was awarded to Chicory: A Colorful Tale and the latter to Mirlo: Above the Sun.

The sunny action platformer with some hack and slash elements was created as a student project at DigiPen Europe-Bilbao, and in the video below we talk to visibly-moved artists Iñigo Arrieta, Amaia Bonachera, and Aintzane Arribas to learn more about their work.

HQ

As a twist, the game's combat revolves around pushing enemies off, while its art style is clearly inspired by Runic Games' Hob and Tequila Works' Rime. Could these guys create the next indie darling? You can download Mirlo: Above the Sun for free from Steam or from DigiPen's student-created Game Gallery.