Mirebound announces Causal Loop, a first-person narrative title with futuristic-style puzzles

Mirebound Interactive and publisher Headup has just unveiled Causal Loop, a first-person narrative puzzle title with "a sci-fi story about time, consequences and survival."

Apparently, the title will offer a novel gameplay mechanic based on recording, replaying, and interacting with three versions of your past self, called "Echoes". Indeed, with its dark aesthetic and choice of colours for the Echoes, we dare say there's something of Returnal and a dash of Tron here.

Causal Loop doesn't have a release date yet, but you can add it to your wishlist on Steam and watch the trailer below.