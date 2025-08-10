Miranda Cosgrove headlines Netflix Bachelor-like rom-com

Netflix has become the streamer to visit for anyone searching for a cheap rom-com fix. The platform has delivered countless options on this front over the years, be it The Kissing Booth, Irish Wish, He's All That, Your Place or Mine, A Family Affair, You People, When We First Met, Kinda Pregnant, Mother of the Bride, The Out-Laws, Isn't It Romantic, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Love Hard, The Perfect Date, etc. etc. etc. Soon, this group will be expanded with yet another option, one starring Miranda Cosgrove in the lead.

It's known as The Wrong Paris, and essentially it's a daft play on the Bachelor, where the aim is for a group of women to compete over one hunky dude. The trick here, and where the film gets its namesake, is that Cosgrove's character Dawn thinks she's joining a show that is based in Paris, France, only to be tricked and taken to Paris, Texas, where she fights a host of women over a sexy cowboy that she just so happened to have bumped into briefly before at a bar. Needless to say, sparks fly (and judging by the trailer, axes too) and this soon leads to your typical rom-com setup.

As per when you can watch The Wrong Paris, it will debut on Netflix on September 12, and you can see the trailer and the official synopsis below.

"She signed up for Paris, France. She got Paris, Texas. In this feel-good Netflix romantic comedy, Miranda Cosgrove plays an aspiring artist who joins a dating show hoping for a free trip to Paris, France, but ends up just a few miles from her hometown in Paris, Texas. What starts as a plan to get eliminated takes an unexpected turn when sparks fly with the bachelor (Pierson Fodé)."