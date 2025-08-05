Mirage: Miracle Quest is a cutesy turn-based RPG from a new French indie studio

Developer Toe Bean Club, a new French indie studio, has presented a first look at its upcoming project Mirage: Miracle Quest. Regarded as a turn-based RPG that offers a modern take on the genre all while merging it with a strategic and magical girl flair, the game has been created by a team made up of video game and animated film veterans.

Set to launch eventually on PC, we're told that the game will have deck-building mechanics that enable the player to customise and design a playstyle that befits how they intend to tackle the challenges at hand. Adding to this is a broad array of enemies and foes made to resemble demons that must be exorcised, each of which are seemingly battled in a first-person perspective.

As per the plot, the announcement press release explains it as the following:

"Set in a retro-inspired, hand-painted world, players will wander around Andafy, a continent shaped by the vibrant cultures and aesthetics of Madagascar, France, and Japan. They will play as Mirage, a young exorcist whose quiet life is shattered when a mysterious creature ravages her hometown, whispering her grandmother's name in its final breath. Joined by an endearing cast of allies, Mirage embarks on a perilous quest to embrace her true power and unveil the darkest secrets of the land."

While we are told that the release date for Mirage: Miracle Quest will be "announced in the future," we do have a trailer to gawk at as well as a slate of in-game screenshots.