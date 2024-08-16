Miraculous: Paris Under Siege lets you take on a co-op adventure as Ladybug and Cat Noir

Miraculous - Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is getting a new video game in Miraculous: Paris Under Siege. Announced today with a short trailer, this third-person adventure platformer lets you play as either Ladybug or Cat Noir with a friend or solo.

Shadow Moth is the villain of the game, and he has harnessed ancient Egyptian powers to take over the city of Paris. You'll have to get stuck into acrobatic combat and some fast-paced parkour in order to save the day.

Miraculous: Paris Under Siege is slated for release later this year and arrives on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.