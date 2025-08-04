Miraculous comeback for Spain at the FIBA U18 EuroBasket, scoring 11 points in 40 seconds

HQ

Spain achieved a remarkable win over France at the FIBA U18 EuroBasket, held in Belgrade, Serbia. And they did it winning 82-81, including a three-pointer in the last second and a half, and coming from eight points down with only 41 seconds left (71-79). But Guillermo Del Pino managed to score nine points, including the game-winning three-pointer in that time and turned the match completely around.

Del Pino, homegrown player from Coto Córdoba and Unicaja Málaga, naturally became the star of the show match (also the highest scorer, with 23 points). He already knows what it means to win in EuroBasket, as he was also the MVP in the EuroBasket U16 in 2023. and will play next year in the college basketball league (the NCAA) in the United States, for Maryland Terrapins.

Now, Spain as won three of the last five U18 EuroBasket, surpasses France and the old Yugoslavia in the medal table and is two gold medals to tie with the Soviet Union as the top nation in the competition that started in 1964.