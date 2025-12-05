Mio: Memories in Orbit will launch in January

HQ

As part of the PC Gaming Show, developer Douze Dixiemes made an appearance to present another look at the upcoming indie Metroidvania, Mio: Memories in Orbit. On top of showing off new gameplay for the title, we also finally got to learn about when it will be arriving on PC and consoles.

The release date for Mio: Memories in Orbit has been confirmed and it's set to land on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 1 and 2, as soon as January 20, 2026. As that's around six weeks away, if you do want a taste of the game today, the demo is still available to play on Steam and the Microsoft Store.

Beyond this, we've also been told that pre-orders for the game have now opened on all platforms except for Switch 2, as this will occur on December 22. For more on the game, be sure to read our latest preview over here, and don't miss our recent conversation with Douze Dixiemes where we discuss the "tchno-magic" art direction of the game.