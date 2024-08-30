Mio: Memories in Orbit Hands On Preview: Addictively Difficult

HQ

"The game is quite difficult," the developer tells me as she hands over a controller. "Oh, okay," I reply, assuming that I'm only being told that because I am - as the card dangling from my neck indicates - press, which automatically means I must be bad at games. And so, with no idea of how poorly I'm about to do, I pick up MIO: Memories in Orbit, the new action platformer from Douze Dixiémes and Focus Entertainment.

Okay, I might be overegging it here. Apart from an embarrassing stumble in the tutorial section, and my inability to beat a boss in the time I had with the game, my arse wasn't kicked too hard. Even when it was, the challenge was fun and allowed me to make consistent progress with each attempt. It's structured like a lot of other 2D metroidvania-style games. You dash and jump around the map, taking out smaller enemies by being nimbler than them before discovering a secret boss or working your way through a platforming puzzle section. In MIO, manoeuvrability is the aim of the game, as not only are you working to make the most of your jumps, but you also can grapple to elevated points and certain enemies in the air. Smack something with your attack, and you'll recharge the energy needed to grapple again. It sets up the platforming to be very rhythmic, and once you get the pattern down you will feel like a mini robot Spider-Man, unconsciously dashing around the map.

MIO: Memories in Orbit's world is one of mystery. It takes place on a giant ship, the power source of which is fading, and as the main character we're tasked with restoring it to its former glory. In our time with the game and (upcoming) interview, we didn't get to see why the ship needs saving, why certain robots are standing in our way, or what the weird red fuzz is that seems to have infected the map like a bad rash. It seems very much inspired in its world and level design by the linear FromSoftware games, where the world is mysterious, connected, and it's up to you to find where the dots connect, whether that be in the lore or in-game by opening a door closer to a checkpoint.

It might be worth ditching the main character label for our protagonist, actually, as it was made clear that even though the playable character is our focal point in terms of the gameplay, they're actually not that important in the story. An interesting approach, and one that again makes me think of FromSoftware. Rarely in any of those games have I ever felt like the main character of the world, even if I am playing the protagonist of the current story. It'll be interesting to see how that plays out.

We can't talk FromSoft comparisons without bringing up bosses. I only met one in MIO: Memories in Orbit, but can certainly say that the difficulty certainly feels like it'll get the sadists' hearts pumping. At first, it seemed very easy to learn, and after a couple of attempts I easily had the boss below half health, then in the second phase, the arena shifts as vents open up beneath my feet, forcing me to fight in the air and fall time and time again. It's a gameplay shift that sounds simple on paper but does a brilliant job at making you think you're just close enough to get the bastard on your next run. And so you try again and again, falling for the addicting difficulty.

MIO also has a beautiful visual style that means even when you're dying multiple times, you don't mind coming back to the world around you. The use of vibrant colours is a brilliant choice, especially the contrast between the blues, yellows, and that deep, blood red of the strange infection across the map. There were the odd bits of visual flickering now and again, but considering the game had been installed on a fresh PC just for my play session, and isn't out until next year, I can't really hold anything against it for that.

MIO: Memories in Orbit may have proven me another victim of the games journalist stereotype, but even as I have highlighted the difficulty a lot in this preview, I wouldn't argue the game is overly challenging. It's that right mix of a worthy challenge and enough reward to keep you coming back whenever you do slip up. I don't often enjoy metroidvanias as I find many of the modern entries into the subgenre to be very similar, but the memory of MIO will be in my orbit for some time to come. Is that anything?