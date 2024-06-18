Mio: Memories in Orbit, a fast-paced sci-fi metroidvania, has been announced

Without a word, with fast movements and soft ambient music, Mio: Memories in Orbit has been presented for the first time. It's a metroidvania-style action-exploration title in which we control a robot with fascinating abilities who wakes up on the Vessel, a giant ruined space station filled with lush vegetation and uncontrolled machines.

We'll explore a beautifully designed, captivating universe as we help Mio navigate these twisted, interconnected environments. There will be over 30 enemy types and 15 formidable bosses.

Mio: Memories in Orbit is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025. Check out the teaser trailer below.