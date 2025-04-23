Minnesota Timberwolves player fined $50,000 for saying "my d**k is bigger than yours"

HQ

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves player, could be one of the biggest NBA stars for years to come, having been picked as an All-Star for the last three years. However, there's an aspect that he needs to improve: behaviour. It was clear last Sunday, when he was fined $50,000 for "directing inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture toward a fan", in the first match of the playoffs against Los Angeles Laker, that Minnesota won 117-95 (Lakers later won the second game).

The incident took place in the third quarter at the Crypto Arena, when Edwards was sitting during timeout. A Lakers fan shouted teammate Rudy Gobert, and Edwards shouting back at the spectator, eventually grabbing his crotch and saying "my dick is bigger".

NBA fined Edwards with a $50,000 fine... which adds to $380,000 overall this year, all of that in fines for behaviour infractions, like cursing in interviews or making gestures to officials. Edwards is also the player with more technical fouls this season, and was suspended with one match after making his 16th foul, and nearly suspended a second time when he made his 18th foul, as reported by The Athletic.