Minnesota Timberwolves held moment of silence after the killing of Renée Good by ICE agent

HQ

The NBA match between Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers was preceded by a moment of silence in memory of Reneé Good, the woman who was killed by a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. Good was reportedly given conflicting orders by the agents, and was shot three times when she was leaving the scene with her car.

Donald Trump defended that the killing was justified and the agent acted in self-defence, but videos and eyewitness accounts contradict that version. The killing led to several protests in Minneapolis and other US cities.

It happened only four miles away from Timberwolves' Target Center, and before the match, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch held a moment of silence: "As we all know, our community has suffered yet another unspeakable tragedy. We want to just convey our condolences and heartfelt wishes and prayers and thoughts to the families and loved ones and all of those that are greatly affected by what happened."

The moment was broken when an spectator shouted "Go home ICE", followed by a "f*ck off", and the stadium started cheering.

The match ended 131-122, a fourth consecutive victory for Minnesota Timberwolves, leaving them fourth in the Western Conference, while the Cavaliers are eighth in the Eastern Conference.