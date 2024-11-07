Minnesota Rokkr reveals 2025 Call of Duty League roster

HQ

While we have a pretty good idea about the 2025 Call of Duty League schedule thanks to the recent leak, we are still waiting for firm confirmation on when proceedings will kick off from Activision. Until that arrives, we can instead look at another roster reveal for the 2025 season, with this one being for the Minnesota Rokkr.

The team is made up of former CDL veterans, mostly from the Paris Legion. The four-player squad includes; Justice "Estreal" McMillan, Giovanni "Gio" Webster, Dylan "Nero" Koch, and Paul "PaulEhx" Avila.

With this squad locked in, we're ever closer to a return for the 2025 season, which will be played on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, even if Activision technically hasn't confirmed that either yet.