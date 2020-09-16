Minnesota Rokkr and Chicago Huntsmen confirm starting rosters for CDL 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Minnesota Rokkr and Chicago Huntsmen have stepped up as the first teams to lock in starting rosters for the upcoming 2021 Call of Duty League season. This follows after both teams released members to adjust to the new 4v4 format undertaken by the new season.

Minnesota Rokkr's squad will consist of Dillon "Attach" Price, Preston "Priestahh" Greiner, Lamar "Accuracy" Abedi, and Michael "MajorManiak" Szymaniak. This is a completely new team of players compared to last season as Minnesota Rokkr ended up dropping its entire squad to start afresh.

Chicago Huntsmen will be represented by Brandon "Dashy" Otell, Dylan "Envoy" Hannon, Matthew "FormaL" Piper, and Seth "Scump" Abner. The new addition here is Dashy, who left OpTic Gaming less than a week ago.

What do you think about both of these roster changes?