Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Minnesota Rokkr and Chicago Huntsmen confirm starting rosters for CDL 2021

This is after both teams released players to adjust to the League's format change.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Minnesota Rokkr and Chicago Huntsmen have stepped up as the first teams to lock in starting rosters for the upcoming 2021 Call of Duty League season. This follows after both teams released members to adjust to the new 4v4 format undertaken by the new season.

Minnesota Rokkr's squad will consist of Dillon "Attach" Price, Preston "Priestahh" Greiner, Lamar "Accuracy" Abedi, and Michael "MajorManiak" Szymaniak. This is a completely new team of players compared to last season as Minnesota Rokkr ended up dropping its entire squad to start afresh.

Chicago Huntsmen will be represented by Brandon "Dashy" Otell, Dylan "Envoy" Hannon, Matthew "FormaL" Piper, and Seth "Scump" Abner. The new addition here is Dashy, who left OpTic Gaming less than a week ago.

What do you think about both of these roster changes?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Minnesota Rokkr

Related texts

Call of Duty: Modern WarfareScore

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
REVIEW. Written by Andreas Juul

"Does this make for a paradigm shift for first-person shooters? No, but it's nothing short of spectacular nonetheless."



Loading next content