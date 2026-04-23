Minishoot' Adventures

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No one ever said that a classic "The Legend of Zelda" formula required a boy in a green outfit, or a magical fantasy kingdom, or a sword. No, this timeless way of structuring an adventure can, unsurprisingly, easily survive being translated into other settings, and the charming and rather simple Minishoot's Adventures proves just that.

SoulGame Studio offers you a classic isometric perspective, an open map divided into individual "squares", and plenty of secrets to discover, where the reward is either extra hearts - i.e. lives - or new tools to remove obstacles that previously hindered your progress. But instead of Link, you are... well, a tiny spaceship. And instead of frantically swinging a Master Sword, this is actually a shoot 'em up game. That means you fly around, explore and engage in intense bullet-hell-inspired "twin-stick" battles, whilst the whole thing feels so distinctly Zelda-esque, you'd think it was a lie.

That's a compliment, by the way, because although Minishoot's Adventures is undoubtedly on the simpler side, you shouldn't mistake that for a lack of ambition or an inability to deliver. This game is the definition of tight, where exploration, progression, and strategic tuning are quite precisely defined and put together and the result is therefore surprisingly entertaining.

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The narrative setup, however, is the most compromised aspect of the whole experience. I can easily accept that certain games do not wish to prioritise storytelling, but in a "Zelda-like" title, there is a need for a little more incentive, a little more world-building, a little more context than is provided here. An evil force threatens a... species... of... spaceships? That's certainly how it's presented, and as the chosen representative of your spaceship species, it's up to you to save your spaceship friends. That's pretty much the extent of it. You could call it honesty, or perhaps just prioritisation, and I accept that to a certain extent not all indie games need Celeste's narrative depth to be satisfying gaming experiences. But when you spend so much time exploring , just a tiny bit of extra narrative dressing would have made a world of difference.

Furthermore, Minishoot's Adventures is incredibly analogue in its appearance and structure. The whole thing has a bit of a Saturday morning cartoon vibe, and the colours are both used liberally and saturated, and the result oozes charm and character.

Whilst the level of detail isn't particularly high in that sense, SoulGame manages to find the charm in these relatively simple sketches, and I enjoyed every dungeon, every nook and cranny of the open world.

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Structurally speaking, "twin-stick shooter meets Zelda structure" is actually quite apt. You're free to fly around and explore, with clever progression barriers placed along the way, which are overcome dynamically and naturally as you gain more abilities. A dodge-roll is unlocked in one of the game's dungeons, allowing you to cross small rivers that previously blocked access to new parts of the world. If you're curious, you can find hidden rewards that give you more boosts, extra hearts, or simply currency that can be used to upgrade weapons or movement, you name it. As well as innovating through the genre experiment itself, Minishoot's Adventures remains fairly faithful to these two design pillars.

The battles themselves are also satisfying, despite their simplicity. As always, it's about finding space to manoeuvre between the enemies' attack patterns, and when the opportunity arises, firing your weapons yourself. You'll primarily be thinking about which enemies to eliminate from the battlefield first to make the rest of the battle more manageable and there are enough enemy types to keep that task entertaining from start-to-finish. The game is perhaps 10 hours long, perhaps, and fortunately doesn't drag on any longer than necessary, but without any central ideas that really shake things up and offer you new, exciting possibilities, it's probably just as well that SoulGame has chosen to keep this adventure "short and sweet".

Minishoot's Adventures has nothing new to say about twin-stick shooters, shmups, or the typical Zelda formula. It's the things you know, just remixed in an innovative way, and perhaps that's enough. It doesn't change your relationship with these respective genre frameworks, apart from convincing you that these frameworks are flexible enough for this sort of thing to be entirely feasible, and that's probably a victory in itself.