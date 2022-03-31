Cookies

Minions: The Rise of Gru gets promising new trailer

The movie will be premiering this July.

One of the movies that has been hit hardest by the pandemic is probably Minions: The Rise of Gru, which was supposed to be released back in 2020. Obviously, that didn't happen and we are still waiting for the comeback of Minions and of course Gru, always greatly interpreted by Steve Carrel.

Well, in July this summer, it is finally time and we have now received a hilarious new trailer from the movie. Here young Gru wants to join the villain organisation Vicious 6, but they just laugh him off, and that's pretty much where the story seems to start. Check it out below!

