Minions 3 set for 2026 release

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Minions 3 will hit theaters in the summer of 2026, a full year ahead of its original release date in 2027. Universal Pictures has announced the shift, with Pierre Coffin returning as director and Brian Lynch penning the script. The film will follow the mischievous Minions and their adventures, further expanding the hugely successful franchise that has grossed nearly $5 billion globally. With Shrek 5 also adjusting its release, Minions 3 will now take the summer 2026 slot.

How excited are you for the Minions' early return?