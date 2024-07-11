Minions 3 announced and premieres in 2027

If you couldn't get enough of the Minions in the recently released Despicable Me 4, Illumination now has good news for you. They are working on a third Minions movie, simply called Minions 3.

They don't want to share any details about the plot just yet, but we assume that the young Gru will be a central part of the story. We'll have to wait until June 30, 2027 for the premiere, so it sounds like production has only just begun (probably when Despicable Me 4 was completed).

However, Brian Lynch, who wrote the script for the first movie, is set to write the screenplay, while Pierre Coffin (who directed Minions and the first three Despicable Me movies) is ready to direct.

What do you think of the bright yellow and slightly hysterical dummies that are the Minions?

