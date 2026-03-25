Minimo is looking to combine MMO and roguelikes into a chaotic multiplayer experience

The folks over at Low Drag Labs are looking to breathe life back into the world of massively multiplayer online action, all by debuting a new project known as Minimo. This is an ambitious title that combines MMO gameplay with a roguelike structuring and explores an idea where we see 200 players being dropped into a lobby and given 30-minutes to loot, level-up, and prepare for incoming major and demanding boss fights where everyone must pull their weight.

Designed to provide massive cooperative gameplay where hundreds of players team up to complete the same goals, Minimo promises to deliver unique runs where new paths, encounters, and challenges are offered through the procedurally-generated layout. Likewise, the 30-minute gameplay loop structure allows for fast-paced and easy to drop-in action, all while the 50 playable classes brings depth and variety and ways to experiment with build and team-crafting. Lastly, we're promised that Minimo has shared world progression, meaning as the community continues to complete tasks, new regions, tougher encounters, hidden secrets, and bigger bosses will make their arrival on the same run.

As of the moment, no release date is provided for Minimo, but an announcement trailer has been shared, which you can see below. Low Drag Labs' co-founder Jon Selin has also shared a brief statement about why the team wanted to create Minimo, explaining the following:

"MMOs used to deliver some of the biggest, most unforgettable moments in gaming, but they've also become increasingly inaccessible for most players. With Minimo, we wanted to capture that magic and compress it into something fast, social, and endlessly replayable, a massive co-op experience you can jump into in just 30 minutes. It's shared chaos, quick decisions, and unforgettable adventures."

Does Minimo intrigue you?