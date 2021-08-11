Miniature version of Amiga 500 announced

The miniature console craze has slowed down somewhat after being really rampant for a couple of years, starting with the mini version of NES late 2016. But now one of the more requested video game units has been confirmed for the mini treatment, and that is Amiga 500.

The computer totally took mainly Europe by storm when it launched 1987 and was way ahead of it's time when it comes to technology. The new unit is called THEA500 Mini and is released by Retro Games. It emulates Amiga 500, Amiga 600 and Amiga 1200 with 25 pre-installed games of which the following has been announced:

• Alien Breed 3D

• All Terrain Racing

• Battle Chess

• Cadaver

• Chaos Engine

• Kick Off 2

• Pinball Dreams

• Simon The Sorcerer

• Speedball 2

• Worms

• Zool

THEA500 Mini launches early next year for €129.99, and has a classic mouse and controller included. Check out the first trailer below and head over this way for more details.