Mini Parks and Recreation reunion on Saturday Night Live

Even though it never reached huge audiences and pretty much always got way lower viewer ratings than it actually deserved, the sitcom Parks and Recreation still got a loyal fan-base, ran for seven seasons and is considered a major classic. It starred Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope as the main character and had a pretty impressive ensemble of actors like Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Rob Lowe and Chris Pratt.

Another person who had a big role was Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate, and during the weekend she was the host of Saturday Night Live. Plaza decided to once again play April Ludgate, and was actually accompanied by Amy Poehler's Leslie Knope.

If you loved Parks and Recreation as much as we do, you should totally check the clip out in the tweet below. This is pure fanservice and love.

Are you a fan of Parks and Recreation, and which character is your favourite?