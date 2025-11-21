HQ

Retro gaming nostalgia is alive and well, inspiring not only atmospheric games but also quirky hardware that channels the spirit of good old days. One of the latest examples is IMP Gaming's Mini Arcade Pro, a clever little device that transforms your Nintendo Switch into a full-blown arcade cabinet. It's a charming concept that surprises with its simplicity and originality. No coins required.

Mini Arcade Pro arrives in a bold, cube-shaped box with a carry handle, decked out in bright, eye-catching colours. The black sides are accented with red lines and device illustrations, while explosive graphic effects and feature callouts amp up the excitement. Unfortunately, the main product image, clearly AI-generated, shoots itself in the foot. It's not just artificial, it's sloppy: distorted faces, illogical controller shapes, and a general lack of polish. Worse yet, these same AI mishaps are plastered across the device's actual surface design. Oof.

Inside the box, each component is neatly packed in its own compartment, wrapped in protective plastic. Clear instructions make assembly a breeze, and you'll be up and running in minutes. The sturdy parts snap securely into place with pressure locks, forming a solid frame for your Switch. The console slides in via a rear mounting plate, and two interchangeable backplates ensure compatibility with the Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch 2. Even memory card access is thoughtfully accommodated. Rubber feet on the bottom keep the unit firmly planted during intense gaming sessions.

Mini Arcade Pro isn't just a retro-themed dock, it's a full-fledged, professional-grade controller. The red metal-ball joystick (serving as the D-pad) is satisfyingly tight and built for serious action. The round action buttons beside it have just the right amount of give, delivering that authentic arcade mash feel without compromising quality. The top row features essential system buttons: Home, Plus, Minus, and a turbo button for that classic arcade flair. While most core controls are covered, volume access is awkwardly buried inside the Switch itself. You can adjust it via system settings, but that interrupts gameplay. Still, the cabinet styling, button layout, and iconic joystick transport you straight back to the golden age of arcades, with style and substance.

The joystick offers excellent grip and precision, translating your inputs with satisfying clicky feedback that deepens immersion. The buttons respond crisply, and their shape helps prevent misfires even during frantic gameplay.

While not suited for every genre, Mini Arcade Pro shines in fighters and platformers, where it delivers the analogue finesse and control these games demand. A clever toggle button lets you simulate left or right Joy-Con functionality, expanding compatibility across more titles. It's a smart touch that makes you appreciate the device even more.

Mini Arcade Pro impresses with its unique concept and solid execution. Its only real stumbles are the cringe-worthy AI artwork and lack of volume buttons. But these are minor gripes in an otherwise excellent controller that makes playing on the Switch nostalgic and genuinely fun.