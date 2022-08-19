Ming-Na Wen wants to make a second season of Boba Fett

HQ

Even though The Book of Boba Fett didn't exactly got stellar reviews, it did have its fair share of bright spots, one of them being the assassin and mercenary Fennec Shand, played by Ming-Na Wen.

She brought life to the character and had some really good action scenes, which has made many people hope for a dedicated spinoff about specifically Fennec Shand - or perhaps a second season of The Book of Boba Fett where Ming-Na Wen could get a bigger role. And she really wouldn't mind returning to the role again, here's what she had to say about this during Fan Expo Boston:

"Second season of The Book of Boba Fett, I hope! I never count my chickens before they hatch, because in this business, you just never know. But, knock on wood, they'll be announcing that soon."

Would you like more The Book of Boba Fett, and what did you think of Fennec Shand?

Thanks Star Wars News Net