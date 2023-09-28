Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mineko's Night Market

Mineko's Night Market gets a wonderful launch trailer

And better yet, it's now available for both PC and Switch.

Mineko's Night Market has been under development for at least eight years, but this week it was finally released for PC and Switch. The quirky adventure is heavily inspirerd by Japan and cats, and follows Mineko when she moves to a tiny island.

Strange things are happening here with agents capturing cats. Mineko starts a resistance with a night market where she can help both people and cats. Trust us when we say you should check this trailer out. This is one of the most beautiful games in a long time.

PlayStation and Xbox gamers will also be able to join the fun starting October 26.

