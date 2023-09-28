Mineko's Night Market gets a wonderful launch trailer

HQ

Mineko's Night Market has been under development for at least eight years, but this week it was finally released for PC and Switch. The quirky adventure is heavily inspirerd by Japan and cats, and follows Mineko when she moves to a tiny island.

Strange things are happening here with agents capturing cats. Mineko starts a resistance with a night market where she can help both people and cats. Trust us when we say you should check this trailer out. This is one of the most beautiful games in a long time.

PlayStation and Xbox gamers will also be able to join the fun starting October 26.