Minecraft's next biome won't be very jolly or scenic

During the first revamped Minecraft Live show that was hosted over the weekend, we got to see what's next for the blocky world. The biggest reveal planned for the future of Mojang's titan was that the next biome will take us into a portion of the world that is far from happy, vibrant, and scenic.

Known as The Pale Garden, this biome has a spookier and more unsettling vibe to it, making it a perfect announcement just ahead of the Halloween month. Mojang tells us about this new biome, adding:

"At daytime, the pale garden is peaceful, but as night falls the biome takes on an eerie mood. And that creepy feeling might turn to fear when you meet the creaking!"

This is where Mojang also introduces us to the next mob to join Minecraft, we're told that it will be known as The Creaking, and as for how it will act, the developer adds:

"Dare to look at this hostile mob and it'll freeze in place. Attack it directly and your swipes will have no effect. You'll need to search for its creaking heart block for a chance of survival."

It's unclear when The Pale Garden and The Creaking will arrive in Minecraft.