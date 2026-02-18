Minecraft's final baby mob designs to bring baby Hoglins, Pandas, Snifflets, and more

HQ

Mojang has been working rather tirelessly to bring baby versions of its various mobs to Minecraft, and on this front, now the final batch of baby mobs have been revealed and even entered Java snapshot, Bedrock beta, and preview testing.

As for what mobs have been given the infantile treatment, there are a collection from the Overworld and the Nether, spanning baby Hoglins, Zoglins, Striders, Snifflets, and Pandas, and if you're wondering what to expect from these tiny creatures, the announcement blog post does share a little bit of information.

For baby Hoglins, we're told to expect "tiny tusks, tiny stripes, and tiny body," but with the caveat that these creatures "are still as hostile as ever, so gush at your own peril!" Moving over to baby Zoglins, these are "just as baby as a hoglin but with a dash of NOPE" as they will "strike fear (and confused affection)" for those who get close. Lastly for the Nether mobs, the baby Strider is no different to the Hoglin and Zoglin as it's "never been a cheerful little creature," with this even described as a "grumpy baby".

Over in the Overworld, the baby Snifflet has an "adorable snoot and sploot" and will "steal your heart - and your scent trail." And lastly, the baby Pandas are described as "fluffy little wonders" that "bring nothing but pure-hearted, tumbling joy to the Overworld."

With all of this being said, which baby mob are you most excited to meet when it launches in Minecraft as part of the full game as part of the first drop of 2026?