Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs: Part I update adds axolotls, goats, and copper

The latest update for the Bedrock edition of Minecraft (the version of the game that is available on all platforms) is now here, and it has brought a bunch of new content including new mobs, ore, and snow mechanics. Known as the Caves & Cliffs: Part I, this update is a pretty hefty one, but here's the general gist of what has arrived:



The new mobs include: goats, axolotls, and glow squids.



Powder snow is also here. This acts similarly to deep snow and will freeze and damage mobs that fall into it.



As part of the caves area of the update, glow lichen will now appear as a dim light source; amethyst can now be harvested from amethyst clusters and geodes; and copper ore can now be found to create new items and objects with.



There is also a range of new flora that appears within caves, including; cave vines, glow berries; and azalea.



In terms of general changes, ore textures have been updated to feature better ways to differentiate than just colour, and there is improved visibility when swimming in underwater caves.



The cliffs section of the update is looking to be more of a focus when the Caves & Cliffs: Part II lands down the line.

