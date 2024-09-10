LIVE
      Minecraft will get smaller, more frequent updates going forward

      And a PS5 version of the game is in the pipeline.

      Mojang has announced plans to change how they typically go about updating and improving Minecraft. We're told the game will now be receiving smaller but more frequent free game updates that will vary in size and bring new features. This means you can expect new ways to play all throughout the year instead of simply expecting a big update each summer.

      This isn't all that Mojang has planned either. The developer promises that it has members of its team "focusing on long-term initiatives to ensure we can continue to evolve Minecraft long into the future." As for what this means, the immediate future will include a PS5 version of the game and better multiplayer elements too.

      Mojang also adds that Minecraft Live is being adjusted and will be getting a new format that will be a more focussed broadcast happening twice a year. It's unclear when the next will happen, as usually we can expect one in October. The developer also quickly showed off the final design for the Armadillo mob, which you can see below.

      Do you think this is the right direction forward for Minecraft?

      Minecraft

