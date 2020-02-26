Minecraft will get Mass Effect content across all platforms

Back in 2014, Mojang launched the Mass Effect Mash-Up Pack for the Xbox One version of Minecraft. It offered 36 skins featuring all the most popular characters like Liara, Garrus and, of course, Commander Shepard himself/herself.

Now Mojang has decided to do a re-run of this pack, as stated on the official homepage, noting that all current formats will be included. That means PC, Playstation 4, Switch and Xbox One as well as smartphones.

If you have a cruel sense of irony, it should also be duly noted that this means the fans have finally been heard and Mass Effect can finally be enjoyed on Nintendo Switch in some capacity, although we suspect it might not be exactly what the fans had in mind.

Regardless of this, it's a nice addition costing 990 Minecraft Coins, and we even have a brand new trailer showing this off below.