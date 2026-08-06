Minecraft will be released for Switch 2 in October

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We all knew it was only a matter of time, but now Mojang has finally revealed the release date for the Switch 2 version of the ever-popular hit Minecraft. On its official website, the team writes that Nintendo fans can look forward to "enhanced lighting, shadow effects, and more."

This has been achieved by making "Vibrant Visuals" the default setting, which will also affect the Mario expansion:

"The much-loved Super Mario Mash-Up pack is also getting an update, to get the most out of those Vibrant Visuals graphics. As a reminder, the Super Mario Mash-Up pack is exclusive to the Nintendo versions of Minecraft, bringing with it a custom Mario-themed world, music, and unique skins. Explore iconic locations like Peach's castle and Delfino Plaza within Minecraft. Worlds collide!"

October 27 is launch day, and if you already own Minecraft for the original Switch, a more affordable upgrade option is promised. The only downside is that those who choose physical format will have to settle with a Game Key Card.