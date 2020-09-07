Cookies

Minecraft

Minecraft will be compatible with PSVR later this month

The PS4 version now arguably has the edge over its competitors with this added functionality.

Mojang has just revealed that it be rolling out a patch for PS4 players later this month that will allow them to explore the blocky world of Minecraft in VR. The patch will be coming as a free update for all PS4 users, so no additional purchase will be required for the new content.

In a blog post, Mojang described the updated by stating: "It's Minecraft, but in stellar VR. It is 100% the same Minecraft game that you can play every day, every week, every month, every year...on PlayStation 4. Nothing removed. 100% wholesome & pure full-fat Minecraft."

The PSVR release is set to be comprised of two modes: Immersive and Living Room. These two modes weren't detailed extensively, but it was revealed that the DualShock 4 will be used as your primary form of navigation with no mention given to the PS Move controllers.

A specific date wasn't given other than a rough timeframe of September. You can read more details on the forthcoming PSVR update here.

Minecraft

